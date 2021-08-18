ICC T20 World Cup 2021: "Can take the game away in a whiff of breath" - Dinesh Karthik showers praise on all-rounder Hardik Pandya

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has lauded ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya, saying he can take the game away from the opposition in a split second.

The Baroda-born cricketer will be key as India look to end their 14-year barren run in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021, slated to take place in the UAE and Oman in October and November.

Speaking on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Dinesh Karthik reckoned that Hardik Pandya could be a game changer for the Men in Blue in the marquee competition.

"Hardik Pandya bats at No 6, he has a job to do every time he comes in, he has the potential to take the game away in the whiff of a breath that's how good he is.

"With the ball, he is very good with it, he is very handy, he can bowl at 85-87 mph, but also mix in the slower ones. Over the period of time, he has shown the mind what’s between your ears they say to be very strong, very calculated and he is somebody who can come and deliver on slow wickets very well, and that’s one of his strengths, so I am looking forward to him as a gun fielder as well."

So far, Hardik Pandya has represented India in 49 T20Is, scoring 484 runs and picking up 42 wickets. He will be eyeing the T20 World Cup to make his presence felt in world cricket.

India will be a strong contender to win the T20 World Cup: Dinesh Karthik

India, who won the T20 World Cup in 2007, will have their eyes firmly fixed on the global T20 meet later this year.

They have not won an ICC trophy since 2013 and Dinesh Karthik believes Virat Kohli & Co. have all the bases covered to lift the illustrious trophy.

"I think it is 14 years that have gone by it’s very interesting to know that it has been that long I think that also means 14 seasons of IPL, so basically, we have a lot of T20 experience in that team.

"Every guy there has played 150, if not 200 T20 matches, which should give them enough data to take from every time they had a big moment, and that’s what you require; experience to handle those big moments and hence I have no doubt that they will qualify to the semi-finals,” Dinesh Karthik added.

India begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar