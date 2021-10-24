ICC T20 World Cup 2021: "I don't think I will be bowling in this game" - Hardik Pandya ahead of Pakistan tie

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has confirmed that he won't bowl against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 game in Dubai on Sunday.

There has been a lot of speculation over his bowling leading up to this high-voltage clash. Incidentally, Hardik has bowled only a couple of times since he suffered a back injury in 2019.

Speaking ahead of the game, Hardik Pandya was confident that he would bowl at some point in the tournament. He said:

"My back is quite good - I don't think I will be bowling in this game. I am managing it well but I would like to bowl at some point of time during the tournament. Hopefully sometime around the knockouts. I will take the call as well but I respect the calls made by the medical professionals - they will tell me the right time I can resume bowling."

Team India skipper Virat Kohli also confirmed that Hardik Pandya will bowl at least two overs at some point in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

"I don't get too hyped by the situation" - Hardik Pandya on mindset ahead of Pakistan match

The pressure is on all-time ahead of the game with over a million fans following the much-anticipated clash. Hardik Pandya asserted that he tries to stay away from social media ahead of these games.

"It's not easy but I personally make sure that I don't get too hyped by the situation. My friends, relatives and family don't create the hype that is out there. I try to stay away from social media for such games since you tend to get excited by the hype around. At the end of the day, we need to tick all the right boxes and follow the right processes to win the game," Hardik Pandya concluded.

Pakistan have won the toss and have elected to bowl first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

