ICC T20 World Cup 2021: "Targetting someone for his faith is unpardonable" - Mohammad Kaif comments on Mohammad Shami facing online abuse

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif has come out in support of Mohammad Shami, who was subjected to vicious slurs on social media after India's 10-wicket drubbing against Pakistan on Sunday.

Kaif, who has been on the receiving end of the racist remarks, stated that targeting a person's religion and faith is unpardonable. In his column for india.com, Mohammad Kaif wrote:

"It is painful to see the ugly spats between former players and the very disappointing behaviour of the fans on social media. I have been witnessing how Mohammad Shami was trolled after the game against Pakistan. I have played enough cricket to understand that the fans do get angry when their team loses a game by a big margin."

Mohammad Kaif continued:

"I also get it that since the fans have invested so much in the team and players that they earn the right to criticise them. A batsman getting out for zero or a bowler getting hit for a six will always face abuse – be it in a World Cup clash against Pakistan or an under-arm gully cricket game. But targeting someone for his or her faith, asking them to leave the country is uncalled for and unpardonable."

Mohammad Shami was targeted on social media after he shelled 43 runs from 3.5 overs as Pakistan chased down 152 runs with 13 balls to spare. The Bengal cricketer will look to bounce back in India's next game against New Zealand on Sunday.

Virat Kohli encouraging Mohammad Rizwan was my takeaway from the action-packed game - Mohammad Kaif

The high-voltage game was spurred by off-the-field spats between former cricketers on social media. However, the cricketers on the pitch showed respect for one another on the ground.

Mohammad Kaif stated that Virat Kohli's gesture towards Babar Azam and Rizwan was the highlight of the match. Mohammad Kaif concluded:

"It’s been a few days since the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 match but there is one frame that has stayed with me. The picture of Virat Kohli warmly shaking Babar Azam’s hands and later encouraging the other unbeaten Pakistan batsman Mohammad Rizwan by ruffling his hair was my takeaway from the action-packed game. It brought to mind my playing days and those India-Pakistan games."

India play New Zealand in their next T20 World Cup game on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

