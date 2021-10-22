ICC T20 World Cup 2021: "He has the ability to change games" - Wasim Akram showers praise on Suryakumar Yadav

Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram believes Suryakumar Yadav can be a game-changer for India in the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.

Yadav, who made his international debut earlier this year, has been on a run-scoring spree. Akram believes the batter can dominate the proceedings after the powerplay overs.

Prateek. @Prateeeex_ Suryakumar yadav 🔥🔥🔥 baap of middle overs Suryakumar yadav 🔥🔥🔥 baap of middle overs

Speaking on SportsTak show 'Salam Cricket', Wasim Akram said:

"I have seen this player, Suryakumar Yadav. I think he will change the game in those overs. That phase after 6 overs, he has the ability to change the game. I have seen his shots. He was with KKR with us. Now he has improved as a cricketer."

Wasim Akram added:

"His batting has been fantastic. He is playing safe shots and he doesn't stop after the powerplay. I think he has to be allowed to play the way he wants, to play the way he has been playing over the last year and a half."

So far, Suryakumar Yadav has represented India in three ODIs and four T20I matches, scoring 124 and 139 runs respectively. He also managed 317 runs in IPL 2021 despite enduring a rough patch with the bat.

The flamboyant batter is expected to keep up the good work and make his first-ever ICC tournament memorable.

"Ishan Kishan can replace him" - Salman Butt on Suryakumar Yadav's recent slump in form

Former Pakistan batsman Salman Butt believes young left-handed batter Ishan Kishan can replace Suryakumar Yadav if he fails to find his groove in the multi-nation tournament.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt said:

"Suryakumar Yadav’s flow is not the same as what we saw in Sri Lanka. Even in the IPL, if we take out the one innings in the final match of the UAE leg, he did not play a fluent knock in any of the other matches."

He continued:

Also Read

“If concerns over his form remain, Ishan can replace him in the playing XI. He has been in scintillating form. I feel if India have to pick between Suryakumar and Ishan, they should go with the latter on current form. He can play game-changing knock."

India will begin their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar