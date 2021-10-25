ICC T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad takes a one-handed blinder to dismiss Scotland's Matthew Cross

Afghanistan wicket-keeper Mohammad Shahzad produced a one-handed stunner to dismiss Scotland's Matthew Cross. He took this catch in the Super 12 clash at the ICC T20 World Cup in Sharjah.

The incident took place in the fifth over of the match when Cross edged one which was flying to the third-man boundary. The ball pitched outside off-stump and the batter just poked at the ball. It found the outside edge of the Scotland batsman and Mohammad Shahzad flew to his right to pull off a hell of a catch.

The veteran cricketer showed great reflex to catch the ball with one hand. Mohammad Shahzad dived full length to his right and plucked it with one hand.

Watch the clip here:

Mohammad Shahzad was certainly elated with the catch as he celebrated with his arms aloft as his Afghanistan teammates crowded him.

Afghanistan's Mujeeb-ur Rahman derails Scotland with a five-wicket haul

Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzar and George Munsey got their side off to a flying start in the run chase before Mujeeb-ur-Rahman arrived in Sharjah. He picked up three wickets in an over to take Scotland from 27/0 to 28/3.

Since then, Scotland couldn't make a comeback as Mujeeb completed his five-wicket haul while Rashid Khan chipped in with two wickets. At the time of writing, Scotland needed 132 runs from 60 balls with wickets in hand.

Earlier, Afghanistan rode on to a brilliant show from their batters to post 190 runs on the board. Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad gave the Afghans a good start. Then Ramanullah Gurbaj (46) and Najibullah Zadran (59) powered their side to a challenging total.

Edited by Aditya Singh