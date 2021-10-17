T20 World Cup 2021: Shoaib Akhtar chills with India legends Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev ahead of India-Pakistan clash

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was spotted having fun with legendary Indian cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev ahead of the high voltage T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan next Sunday (October 24).

In pictures shared by the speedster, the former cricketers were seen chilling and enjoying their time together. Along with Shoaib Akhtar, Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, Pakistan legend Zaheer Abbas and former India cricketer Atul Wassan were also spotted.

Sharing a couple of images on Twitter, Akhtar wrote:

"Chilling with the best of the best. The great Zaheer Abbas, Sunil Gavaskar & Kapil Dev. All set for the cricket ka maha muqabla."

Shoaib Akhtar also took part in a chat alongside veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh on the upcoming India-Pakistan clash in Dubai.

"It's just a game of cricket" - Virat Kohli plays down hype ahead of much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash

As the hype for the India-Pakistan clash continues to grow, Indian skipper Virat Kohli took a low-key approach when asked about his feelings for the T20 World Cup tie.

The talismanic run-scorer conceded that it was just another cricket match and that they would look to play it in the right spirit.

Addressing a media session, Kohli said:

"I have just approached this game as another game of cricket and I know there is a lot of hype around this game, more so with ticket sales and demands of tickets."

He continued:

"Apart from that, I don’t think we can make anything extra out of this game and for us it’s a game of cricket that has to be played in right spirit, in the way we know we can.

"Yes, the environment, you can say is different from outside and from fans' point of view, definitely more excitement in the air but from a players' point of view, we try to stay as professional as we can and always approach the game in the most normal way possible."

Pakistan have a very poor record against India in ICC events, having won only three matches out of 17 games.

