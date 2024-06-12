ICC T20I Rankings: Mohammad Nabi claims top spot among all-rounders; Babar Azam breaks into top 3 among batters amidst T20 World Cup

Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi has become the new No. 1 ranked all-rounder in the latest ICC T20I Rankings updated amidst the T20 World Cup 2024. Nabi was brilliant against New Zealand with his figures of 2/16 in his four overs and that has seen him rise to the top with 231 rating points.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam also made the move up into the top three among batters with 756 rating points, replacing compatriot Mohammad Rizwan who his now fourth (752 points). Babar scored a handy 33 against Canada to help his team stay alive in the T20 World Cup.

Marcus Stoinis' fine all-round performances for Australia also see him climb four places to second among all-rounders, just behind Nabi. Suryakumar Yadav continues to hold top spot among batters in the ICC T20I Rankings despite a quiet start to the T20 World Cup so far.

Trending

Afghan delight among bowlers in ICC T20I Rankings

It was a world-class performances from Afghanistan against New Zealand as they bundled out the Kiwis for just 75 while defending a target of 160. Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqui ran riot, picking up four wickets each and that has naturally propelled them higher in the ICC T20I rankings among bowlers.

Rashid sees himself rise four spots into the third place with 671 rating points, while Farooqui, the highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far (nine) has risen six spots to a joint-fourth place with 662 points. The Afghan pacer shares fourth place with South African speedster Anrich Nortje, who is the second-highest wicket-taker with eight scalps from three games.

Rashid Khan, Farooqui and Nortje are pretty close to toppling Sri Lankan skipper Wanindu Hasaranga, who has 676 points and is in second place. England's Adil Rashid has so far held onto his place at the top among bowlers with 707 rating points.

