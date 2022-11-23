ICC T20I Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav tightens his grip on No. 1 spot among batters

Team India star Suryakumar Yadav continues to reign supreme in the ICC T20I Rankings among batters after yet another impressive series against New Zealand. 'SKY' scored 124 runs from two games, including an incredible second T20I hundred at the Bay Oval.

The 32-year-old has a career-best 890 rating points and is 54 points ahead of Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan (836 rating points) in second place. New Zealand opener Devon Conway leap-frogged Pakistan skipper Babar Azam into third position after scoring 84 runs in the series against India.

ICC @ICC Suryakumar Yadav continues to shine

A host of Australia stars make big gains



The latest movements on the



icc-cricket.com/news/2915200 Suryakumar Yadav continues to shineA host of Australia stars make big gainsThe latest movements on the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Player Rankings 🔹 Suryakumar Yadav continues to shine🔹 A host of Australia stars make big gainsThe latest movements on the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Player Rankings ⬇️ icc-cricket.com/news/2915200

Ishan Kishan, Glenn Phillips also rise in ICC T20I Rankings

Ishan Kishan scored a decent 36 in the second T20I and although he could only add 10 runs in the final game of the series, he still managed to jump 10 spots to 33rd place in the ICC T20I Rankings among batters.

Glenn Phillips was arguably New Zealand's best batter in the T20 World Cup and continued his rich vein of form against India, scoring a quickfire 54 in Napier. This helped him rise to 35th position in the ICC T20I Rankings among batters.

Tim Southee had a fine series, picking up five wickets from two games, including a hat-trick at the Bay Oval. This performance helped him reach 14th place in the T20I Rankings among bowlers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was also impressive with his swing bowling, rising two spots to 11th position among bowlers.

The Men in Blue have taken the T20I series 1-0 and now all eyes will be on the three-match ODI series set to begin on Friday, November 25. With a number of big stars of the Indian ODI team rested, this series is a great opportunity for some of the fringe players to make a strong claim for a spot in the one-day side.

The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson and others will look at this as an opportunity to showcase their skills and consistency.

Poll : 0 votes