ICC T20I Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav tightens his grip at the summit; Rinku Singh & Tilak Varma rise after IND vs SA 2nd T20I

Indian stand-in T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav keeps on raising the benchmark at the top spot of the latest ICC T20I Rankings among batters. SKY scored a fine 56 off just 36 balls against South Africa in Gqeberha on Tuesday and has now widened the gap between himself and others in the rankings.

The star batter now sits pretty at the top with 865 rating points, quite a long way ahead of Mohammad Rizwan, who is in second spot with 787 rating points, followed by South African T20I skipper Aiden Markram in third place with 758 rating points.

The star of the show for India from the second T20I, Rinku Singh, continues to grow in stature in international cricket as his quickfire 68* saw him rise to 59th spot with 464 rating points. He is once again promising to be the finisher India have craved for so long in the shortest format.

Tilak Varma also made the most of his opportunity with a quickfire cameo of 29 at No. 3. He has risen 10 spots to 55th place in the ICC T20I Rankings among batters with 476 rating points.

Reeza Hendricks' consistency rewarded by ICC T20I Rankings boost

From the South African point of view, opener Reeza Hendricks once again proved just how stupendously consistent he has been in the shortest format. His 49 off just 27 balls helped the hosts win the second game comfortably. Hendricks has risen to eighth spot in the ICC T20I Rankings among batters and now has 674 rating points.

Tabraiz Shamsi had an impressive outing with the ball, keeping the Indian batters in check. He has broken into the top 10 among bowlers with his 10th position in the rankings. Aiden Markram also had an impressive outing with both the bat and the ball, resulting in his second spot among T20I all-rounders in the latest rankings.