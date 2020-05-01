ICC Test Rankings: Indian cricket team lose top spot to Australia

Indian cricket team were displaced at the top by Australia

Australia have displaced the Indian cricket team from the perch of the ICC Test rankings in the latest list. The rankings have been tabulated by taking into account the matches played over the past three years. While the Tests that have been played since May 2019 enjoyed a 100 per cent weight, those played in the preceding two years were handed a 50 per cent rating.

No.1 teams in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Rankings:



Tests ➡️ Australia

ODIs ➡️ England

T20Is ➡️ Australia



As things stand, Australia, with 116 points have overtaken the Indian Cricket team and enjoy a two-point difference over the Men In Blue. However, the Indian Cricket team has also been overtaken by New Zealand, who currently find themselves in second spot, having mustered 115 points.

Elsewhere, South Africa suffered a steep fall as they endured a 6-point reverse, meaning that they slipped below Sri Lanka to find themselves languishing in 6th spot.

The Australians had enjoyed an excellent Test summer prior to the suspension of cricket due to the coronavirus outbreak. In December, they clashed swords with Pakistan and thrashed them 2-0 in a two-Test series.

The aforementioned was followed by a three-Test rubber against Trans-Tasman rivals, New Zealand, wherein Australia trumped the Black Caps 3-0. Rather remarkably, the Aussies completed a home Test summer whitewash with each of their matches ending inside four days.

The Indian cricket team, on the other hand, suffered a chastening 2-0 series defeat in New Zealand. The Men In Blue were outclassed in all departments by the Black Caps and the entire team cut a frustrated figure post their triumph in the T20I series in New Zealand.

Indian cricket team displaced from the top for the first time since October 2016

Additionally, the Indian cricket team were displaced off the pinnacle of the standings for the first time since October 2016. Though Indian cricket team’s misadventure in New Zealand certainly played a part, another contributing factor was the weight attached to the series that took place in the preceding years.

Indian cricket team, who had won a majority of their assignments in 2016-17 were unable to call upon the same due to that period not being considered for the latest update in the rankings.

ICC Test Rankings