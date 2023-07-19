ICC Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma returns to top 10; Ashwin, Jadeja continue their dominance after India's win in Dominica

India captain Rohit Sharma has once again broken into the top-10 batters in Test cricket as per the latest ICC Test rankings. The veteran opener scored a sensational hundred in Dominica against West Indies, further asserting his dominance in Tests ever since becoming an opener.

It was his 10th Test hundred and also second away from home, helping him jump to the 10th spot from 13th. Fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal had an incredibly successful Test debut, smashing 171 and that has helped him enter the ICC Test Rankings at the 73rd position.

Ravichandran Ashwin proved once again just why he is the No. 1 ranked Test bowler as his 12 wickets in the Dominica Test have helped him strengthen his grip at the top of the ICC Test Rankings among bowlers. Ashwin is currently on 884 rating points, miles ahead of Pat Cummins in second place with 828.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja also tasted a bit of success with the ball in Dominica, picking up five wickets in the game and has jumped three spots up into the seventh position among bowlers with 779 rating points. He remains the No. 1 all-rounder as per the latest rankings with 449 rating points.

I was quite disappointed with my dismissal: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma added a staggering 229 runs for the first wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal and that set a platform to ensure that India needed to bat just once in Dominica.

However, he was disappointed with the way he was dismissed as he was trapped in front on the very next ball after reaching his second overseas hundred. Rohit Sharma has shown in the past that once he gets to a hundred, he likes to make it a big one.

On this, here's what the captain told reporters ahead of the second Test:

“Whenever you get out, you are disappointed. I was quite disappointed with my dismissal in the last Test because I was batting well. My concentration was good for a long period.

"It was a good opportunity to notch up a big score. I regretted it at that point, but my focus is now on what I can change going ahead.”

It will be interesting to see if India make any changes to their XI for the second Test in Trinidad, with the likes of Mukesh Kumar and Navdeep Saini waiting for an opportunity.