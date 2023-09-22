ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 schedule announced, India to begin their campaign against Bangladesh on January 14

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday, September 22, announced the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 schedule. The 50-over tournament will be played in Sri Lanka from January 13 to February 4.

A total of 16 teams will participate in the 15th edition of the tournament across five venues. They are R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Nondescripts Cricket Club, P Sara Oval in Colombo, Colombo Cricket Club, and Singhalese Sports Club.

The teams are divided into four groups – A, B, C, and D. The last teams have been included as regional qualifiers.

Group A – India, Bangladesh, Ireland, and USA (Americas Regional Qualifier)

Group B – England, South Africa, West Indies, and Scotland (Europe Regional Qualifier)

Group C – Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and Namibia (Africa Regional Qualifier)

Group D – Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand and Nepal (EAP Regional Qualifier)

The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six stage. Two groups of six teams will be made between (A and D) and (B and C).

Each team will carry forward their points, wins, and NRR against the Super Six qualifying teams.

In the Super Six, all the teams will play two fixtures against opponents from the corresponding group that finished in different group positions.

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the semifinal before the final two teams face off in the summit clash on February 4.

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 schedule

Lanka are hosting the event for the first time since 2006 and the third time overall. They will play the opener against Zimbabwe on January 13. Meanwhile, the warmup matches will be played from January 6 to 12.

Defending champions India, who won the last title in West Indies (2022 edition), will begin their campaign against 2020 winner Bangladesh on January 14. The Men in Blue will then play against the USA and Ireland on January 18 and 20.

Check out the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup schedule below:

India are the most successful team in the tournament with wins in 2000 (under Mohammad Kaif), 2008 (led by Virat Kohli), 2012 (captain Unmukt Chand), 2018 (skipper Prithvi Shaw), and 2022 (captain Yash Dhull).