ICC will not force BCCI to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025; will look for alternate venues if needed - Reports

There will not be any compulsion for Team India to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025 as the International Cricket Council (ICC) will consider looking for alternate venues to conduct the tournament.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already expressed its reluctance to cross the border and has stated numerous times that the green light has to come from the government, given the complex relationship between the two neighboring sides.

India last traveled to Pakistan to participate in the 2008 Asia Cup, and while they were required to do the same for the 2023 edition of the tournament, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) approved a hybrid model, where the Men in Blue played all of their matches in Sri Lanka.

During the same timeframe, Pakistan traveled to India for a bilateral series in 2012-13, the 2011 ODI World Cup, the 2016 T20 World Cup, and the 2023 ODI World Cup.

"Every member can raise concerns for discussion at Board meetings and then it would go to a vote. But if the government (of a member nation) expressly say that they can't play there, ICC would need to look for an alternative," a veteran administrator, who has attended multiple board meetings, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"....because ICC Board's position remains that it doesn't expect its members to go against any policy/instructions issued by its own government," he added.

Pakistan have not hosted a tournament since 2008, and they have made a strong case after successfully hosting sides from around the world since being allowed to conduct matches on their home soil.

UAE is being considered as an alternative venue for the 2025 Champions Trophy

A hybrid model could be considered once again, with India playing their matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). With the format of the Champions Trophy witnessing the eight teams being divided into two groups, the teams allotted in the same group as India could play their matches in the Middle East.

In terms of ODI events, the UAE hosted the 2018 Asia Cup, but the players suffered due to the intense heat as the tournament was held in September. However, weather should not be a huge concern since the Champions Trophy is scheduled to be conducted in the February-March window.