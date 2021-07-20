ICC women's batting rankings: Mithali Raj becomes No.1 in ODIs, Smriti Mandhana breaks into top 3 in T20Is

India women cricketers Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are shining bright in the latest ICC player rankings.

Indian Test and ODI captain Mithali Raj regained top spot in the ODI rankings for batters and now stands four points clear of second-ranked Lizelle Lee from South Africa.

Mithali's rise came in the wake of India women's three-match ODI series against England Women. Despite India losing the series by a 2-1 margin, the skipper recorded a chart-topping 206 runs from three innings at a stunning average of 103.

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy and England's Tammy Beaumont also jumped a spot each to third and fourth positions respectively.

🔝 @M_Raj03 has regained her position as the No.1 batter on the @MRFWorldwide ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings.



— ICC (@ICC) July 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana held on to her ninth spot in the chart with a rating of 701. Although the dynamic Indian opener got a few starts in the ODI series against England, she couldn't convert them into big scores and ended with a tally of 81 runs in three innings at an average of 27.

Shafali Verma & Smriti Mandhana in top 3 of T20I rankings for batters

India opener @mandhana_smriti breaks into the top 3 of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings for batting 🔥



— ICC (@ICC) July 20, 2021

Epitomizing the vigorous health of the country's women's cricket, the top-ranked in T20I rankings continued to be occupied by an Indian as well. 17-year-old Shafali Verma, who romped to the pinnacle recently, maintained the position with a rating of 759.

The right-handed opener didn't have a great T20I series against England. But her 48 runs from three games were enough to keep her 15 points ahead of Australia's Beth Mooney.

Smriti Mandhana had a fruitful three games as she scored 119 runs at an average of just under 40, striking at 141. She was the second-highest scorer and the returns reflected in the rankings as she edged past Australian legend Meg Lanning to sit in third spot.

Much like the ODI rankings, most other players remained stable in the T20I charts. Except for the aforementioned, only Scotland all-rounder Kathryn Bryce stumbled a rank to settle at the 10th position.

— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 18, 2021

