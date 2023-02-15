ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: West Indies player Stafanie Taylor left the field on a stretcher during group B match vs India 

Stafanie Taylor suffered an unfortunate injury during the encounter against India at Cape Town on Wednesday, February 15 at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

During the final ball of the eighth over, Stafanie Taylor fielded the ball near the short fine region and apparently did some damage to herself while throwing the ball. Physio came in to check on her immediately, and after a while, they decided to stretcher her off the field due to the severity of the injury.

More details on Taylor's condition are yet to be disclosed as she is currently under medical team observation.

Windies Cricket @windiescricket Medical Update

Stafanie Taylor is being evaluated by the match medical team and a further update will be given when more information is known.

Stafanie Taylor's 42 goes in vain as India wins comfortably by six wickets

West Indies batted first in the match after winning the toss. Hayley Matthews (2) departed early in the second over without much contribution. Veteran batter Stafanie Taylor (42 off 40 balls) took the onus on herself and anchored the innings. Shemaine Campbelle (30) assisted her with a sedate knock as West Indies crawled their way to 118/6 in 20 overs.

India's chase got off to a brisk start as Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma hit a flurry of boundaries. However, Karishma Ramharack (2/14) bowled a wonderful spell and dented India's progress by picking up a couple of wickets. Thereafter, Richa Ghosh (44*) and Harmanpreet Kaur (33) played sensibly to help India reach home safely with 11 balls to spare.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, West Indies vice-captain Shemaine Campbelle reflected on the loss and said:

"We didn't get as many runs as we were looking for. 150 would have been a good fighting total for us today. In our batting lineup, the top three have to bat till the end. If they bat through, we'll get the runs we're looking for. Ramharack has been bowling pretty well. It was a good spell from her and we want her to continue."

