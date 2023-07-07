ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets: Sean Williams and Wanindu Hasaranga remain on top – Updated

The 19th day of the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers got underway as Sri Lanka and West Indies ran into each other in what appeared to be a rather one-sided affair. The game took place on July 7 at Harare Sports Club starting at 12:30 pm IST.

With Sri Lanka already securing their ticket for the World Cup later this year, West Indies appeared down and out as they were decimated by yet another loss. The Lankans appeared to be a far more dominating side in this year’s Qualifiers who got all their bases covered. They have secured five wins on the trot in the Super Six stage and finished with an NRR of +1.6.

The Netherlands were the only opposition that challenged the experienced Lankan side, but nevertheless, they still managed to get over the victory line. They will once again clash against the Dutch in the Qualifier final which is scheduled for Sunday, July 9.

West Indies made a shocking exit from this year’s World Cup Qualifiers which sent shockwaves throughout the cricketing fraternity. This means that the two-time World Cup champions will not feature in a 50-over World Cup for the first time. They have been disappointing, to say the least, and entered the tournament vastly unprepared.

The Windies managed to get away against weaker opponents like Nepal, USA, and Oman but when they took on the slightly competitive sides, they were found wanting on the field. With only one win in the Super Six stage, the Windies will be absolutely devastated with their performance after entering this league as favorites.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after the conclusion of Super Sixes Match 9

Sean Williams remains at the top of the runs with 600 runs to his name. He averaged a record-breaking 100 with the bat and had a killer strike rate of just under 140. His strike rate is at an astronomical high of almost 140 and has scored three centuries and two half-centuries in this tournament.

Pathum Nissanka claims the second spot in the runs charts with 394 runs in just seven innings. His average is at an impressive high of 78.8 while his trike rate is just under 90. The Sri Lankan batting stalwart has so far registered two centuries and two half-centuries a piece.

His countryman Dimuth Karunaratne trails behind him at the number three spot with 369 runs to his name. In seven innings he averages 61.5 and has registered his highest score of 103 with three half-century scores to his name.

Brandon McMullen has derailed Nicolas Pooran and is currently ranked fourth in the runs table with 364 runs to his name. He averages 52 with the bat and has a formidable strike rate of just under 90.

Nicolas Pooran has fallen in rankings and currently features in the fifth spot averaging 70. His strike rate is at a killer high of 1116 with 29 fours and 16 sixes under his belt. In addition, the West Indian wicketkeeper-batsman has scored two centuries so far in this competition.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Wickets List

Wanindu Hasaranga in action for Sri Lanka

Wanindu Hasaranga towers over the wickets chart with 20 wickets to his name. He has bowled three maidens and averages 12.45 with the ball which includes his best bowling figures of 6/24. The 25-year-old has claimed three five-wicket hauls already at a killer strike rate of 14.5.

Maheesh Theekshana has joined the race and has moved up to the second position in the points table with 17 wickets to his tally. He has picked up two four-wicket hauls and averages 13.29 whilst having a robust economy rate of just under 4 RPO.

Bass de Leede has also surged in the wicket’s chart after picking up a sensational five-wicket haul of 5/52 to hand Holland a famous win. He is not finished yet as he has 15 wickets to his name whilst averaging 22.13.

