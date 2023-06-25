ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Craig Ervine and Wanindu Hasaranga still top the charts – Updated after Match 16

Sri Lanka defeated Ireland by 133 runs in Match No.15 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 at the Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo. With the defeat, Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for the main event in India also crashed. After being asked to chase down 326, Ireland were bowled out for 192 in 31 overs.

Scotland defeated Oman by 76 runs in the other match of the day at Bulawayo Athletic Club. Brandon McMullen became the Player of the Match for scoring 136 off 121 balls with the help of 14 fours and three sixes in his knock.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Runs List

Zimbabwean batter Craig Ervine is the leading run-scorer of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The left-handed batter has scored 218 runs from three matches at an average of 109 and a strike-rate of 93.16.

Sean Williams is second in the list with 216 runs from three games at an average of 108 and a strike-rate of 140.26. Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Karunaratne and West Indies’ Shai Hope also have 216 runs apiece to their names.

USA’s Shayan Jahangir, Scottish skipper Richie Berrington and West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran have also been among the runs.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Wickets List

Wanindu Hasaranga is the leading wicket-taker of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. It also would not be a surprise if he finishes the tournament at the top of the tree. He has picked up 16 wickets from three matches at an incredible average of 7.25.

Hasaranga also became only the second bowler after Waqar Younis to pick up three ODI five-wicket hauls in a row. Ireland’s Mark Adair and Oman’s Bilal Khan have picked up nine wickets apiece.

Zimbabwe pacer Richard Ngarava and Scotland’s Brandon McMullen have picked up eight and seven wickets respectively.

