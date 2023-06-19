ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Craig Ervine and Wanindu Hasaranga top the charts – Updated after Match 4

Sri Lanka started their campaign in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on a healthy note. They beat United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 175 runs at the Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo on Monday, June 19.

After asking the opposition to chase down 356, the Sri Lankans bowled their opponents out for 180 in 39 overs.

In the other match, Zeeshan Maqsood’s Oman defeated Andrew Balbirnie’s Ireland by five wickets at the Bulawayo Athletic Club. Kashyap Prajapati, Aqib Ilyas, and skipper Maqsood scored half centuries.

Mohammad Nadeem also played his part by scoring 46 runs off 53 balls with four fours. Ayaan Khan and Shoaib Khan scored 21 and 19 not out respectively to take Oman past the finishing line with 11 balls to spare.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Runs List

Zimbabwe's Craig Ervine is the leading run-scorer of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The left-handed batter has scored 121 runs at a strike rate of 94.53. He was named the Player of the Match against Nepal. His teammate Sean Williams is second on the list with 102 runs at a strike rate of 145.71.

Gajanand Singh, who scored his maiden hundred against the West Indies, is third on the list with 101 runs. Having missed out on scoring a hundred against Zimbabwe, Kushal Bhurtel is fourth with 99 runs. George Dockrell is fifth with a score of 91 against Oman.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Wickets List

Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga is the leading wicket-taker of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The leg-spinner racked up his career-best figures of 8-1-24-6 against the UAE and showed his class. Zimbabwe’s Richard Ngarava is second on the list after he picked up four wickets against Nepal.

USA’s Saurabh Netravalkar, Kyle Phillips, and Steven Taylor have picked up three wickets apiece. Wellington Masakadza, Ali Naseer, and Joshua Little have also bowled well.

