ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sean Williams and Wanindu Hasaranga still top the charts – Updated after Match 21 

Zimbabwe got their ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Super Sixes campaign off to a winning start. On Thursday, June 29, Craig Ervine’s men defeated Zeeshan Maqsood’s Oman by 14 runs at the Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The hosts went to the top of the Super 6s table with six points and a net run rate of +0.752. They also took one step closer to qualifying for the main event in India.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Runs List

Sean Williams

Sean Williams of Zimbabwe is the leading run-scorer of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 at the moment. The left-handed batter has scored 532 runs from five games at an average of 133 and a strike-rate of 148.60, with three hundreds to his name. He is one of the major reasons why Zimbabwe have won five matches in a row.

Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies is second in the list with 296 runs from four matches at an average of 98.67 and a strike-rate of 132.74 with two hundreds. Shai Hope is also in impressive form, having scored 263 runs at an average of 65.75. Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine, and Dimuth Karunaratne have been in good form too.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Wickets List

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka is the leading wicket-taker in the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers as of now. The leg-spinner has picked up 18 wickets from four matches with three five-wicket hauls to show for his efforts. He will have a chance to add to his tally when Sri Lanka start their Super 6s campaign on Friday.

Zimbabwe speedster Richard Ngarava is second in the list with 12 scalps from five matches. Chris Greaves of Scotland, Bilal Khan of Oman, and Fayyaz Butt of Oman have 10 wickets apiece to their names. Sikandar Raza and Mark Adair have nine wickets each.

