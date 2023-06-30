ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sean Williams and Wanindu Hasaranga still top the charts – Updated after Match 23

Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka defeated the Netherlands by 21 runs and moved to the top of the points table in the Super Six stage of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. Dhananjaya de Silva won the Player of the Match award for scoring 93 runs off 111 balls.

In the other match, Ireland defeated the United States by six wickets in the 7th Place Play-off Semi-Final 1 at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare. Craig Young won the Player of the Match award for his spell of 7-1-35-3.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Runs List

Sean Williams of Zimbabwe is the leading run-scorer of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The left-handed batter has racked up 532 runs from five matches at an average of 133 with three hundreds to show for his efforts.

Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies is second on the list with 296 runs from four games at an average of 98.67. The Caribbean southpaw has also hit two hundreds. Dutch skipper Scott Edwards has scored 284 runs from five matches at an average of 142.

Shai Hope, Sikandar Raza and Dimuth Karunaratne are third, fourth and fifth in the list, with 263, 260 and 256 runs respectively.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Wickets List

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka is the leading wicket-taker in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2022. The leg-spinner has 20 scalps at an average of 10.55. Earlier, he also equalled former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis’ record of three five-wicket hauls in a row in ODIs.

Zimbabwean left-arm fast bowler Richard Ngarava is second in the list with 12 wickets at an average of 16.08. Ireland’s Mark Adair has been impressive, having taken 11 wickets at an average of 19.91.

Scotland’s Chris Greaves, Oman’s Bilal Khan and Netherlands’ Bas de Leede have picked up 10 wickets apiece.

