ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sean Williams and Wanindu Hasaranga on top – Updated after Super Sixes, Match 4

Sri Lanka became the first team to make their way through to the 2023 ODI World Cup from the ongoing tournament in Zimbabwe. On Sunday, July 2, they defeated Zimbabwe in an ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match by nine wickets at the Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Maheesh Theekshana became the Player of the Match after he finished with impressive bowling figures of 8.2-1-25-4. Sri Lanka chased down a target of 166 with 16.5 overs to spare to book their spot for the mega event in India later this year.

Zimbabwe, who had won all their matches in the tournament before the game against Sri Lanka, suffered their first loss. The Asian giants remain unbeaten in the tournament.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Runs List

Nicholas Pooran

Sean Williams of Zimbabwe is the leading run-scorer in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The left-handed batter has racked up 588 runs from six matches at an average of 117.60 and a strike-rate of 141.68 with three centuries and two half-centuries to show for his efforts.

Williams was once again the leading scorer for his team when he faced Sri Lanka on Sunday. He scored a half-century but couldn't take his team to a competitive total.

Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies is second in the list with 317 runs from five matches at an average of 79.25 and a strike-rate of 119.17, with two hundreds to his name.

Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe is third in the list, having racked up 291 runs from six matches at an average of 72.75 with a top score of 102 not out. Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, and Scott Edwards have also been impressive.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Super Sixes Match 4

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka remains the leading wicket-taker in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The leg-spinner has picked up 20 wickets from six matches at an economy rate of 5.15 with three five-wicket hauls to show for his efforts.

His teammate, Maheesh Theekshana, is second on the list with 13 scalps from six matches at an economy rate of 4.02. Zimbabwe’s Richard Ngarava also has 13 wickets to his name, but his average of 17.53 is higher than Theekshana’s 14.76.

Chris Greaves, Mark Adair, Brandon McMullen, Bas de Leede, and Bilal Khan have also been pretty impressive.

Poll : 0 votes