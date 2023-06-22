ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Shayan Jahangir and Wanindu Hasaranga top the charts – Updated after Match 10

The Netherlands beat the United States by five wickets in the first match on Thursday (June 22) in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. After being asked to chase down 212, Scott Edwards’s Dutch team romped home with 40 balls left in their innings.

In the other match of the day, West Indies beat Nepal by 101 runs at the Harare Sports Club. Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran scored hundreds to seal the deal for the Caribbean team.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Runs List

USA batter Shayan Jahangir is the leading run-scorer of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The right-hander, who played for Pakistan U19 back in 2003, has racked up 210 runs from three matches at an average of 105 and a strike rate of 98.13. After scoring a hundred against Nepal, he got a fifty against the Netherlands.

Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams is second on the list with 193 runs from two matches at an average of 193 and a strike rate of 150.78 with a century to his name. Shai Hope of the West Indies is in brilliant form as he has scored 186 runs at an average of 93 and a strike rate of 98.41.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Wickets List

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka remains the leading wicket-taker of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The leg-spinner has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of three. Richard Ngarava of Zimbabwe is second on the list with six scalps to show for his efforts. Hasaranga is on top of the list because of his better bowling average of four.

USA’s Saurabh Netravalkar, Scotland’s Brandon McMullen, Ireland’s Mark Adair, and Nepal’s Karan KC and Gulshan Jha picked up five wickets apiece. Lait Rajbanshi, Jason Holder, and Jay Odedra have been impressive as well.

