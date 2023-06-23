ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Shayan Jahangir and Wanindu Hasaranga top the charts – Updated after Match 12

United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Friday, June 23, became the first team to get knocked out of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. They bowed out of the tournament after losing to Richie Berrington’s Scotland by 111 runs. Scotland, on the other hand, are placed second in the table with four points and a net run rate of +1.140 thanks to wins in both matches.

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, on the other hand, went back to the top of the table with four points and a net run rate of +4.220. After beating UAE by 175 runs in their previous game, they defeated Zeeshan Maqsood’s Oman by 10 wickets and 35 overs left.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Runs List

USA’s Shayan Jahangir is the leading run-scorer of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. He has scored 210 runs from three games at an average of 105 and a strike rate of 98.13. Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams is second on the list with 193 runs from two matches at an average of 193 and a strike rate of 193.

Williams’s teammate Craig Ervine is fourth on the list, having scored 171 runs at an average of 93 and a strike rate of 97.16. West Indies’s Shai Hope has scored 186 runs at an average of 93.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

Wanindu Hasaranga strengthened his grip on the top of the list of leading wicket-takers in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. He has picked up 11 wickets from two matches at an outstanding average of 3.36. Having already picked up two five-wicket hauls, the youngster will be high on confidence.

Zimbabwe’s Richard Ngarava and Scotland’s Brandon McMullen have accounted for six scalps apiece. Junaid Siddiqui, Saurabh Netravalkar, Mark Adair, Gulshan Jha, Lahiru Kumara, and Karan KC have also lived up to the expectations.

Poll : 0 votes