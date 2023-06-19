ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Ireland vs Oman, Match 4

Sri Lanka went to the top of the points table in Group B in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 after beating the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 175 runs on Monday (June 19) at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. UAE need to do a lot of work as they are at the bottom with a net run rate of -3.500.

Oman, led by Zeeshan Maqsood, defeated Ireland by five wickets and are currently placed second in the points table in Group B with a net run rate of +0.297.

Oman hand Ireland shock defeat in ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

Ireland went into the match as firm favorites keeping in mind the firepower they had. However, Oman came out all guns blazing. After being put in to field first, Ireland scored 281 for the loss of seven wickets. George Dockrell played a blinder and scored 91 runs with the help of seven fours and two sixes. Harry Tector carried his excellent run of form, notching 52 runs with five fours.

Oman lost the early wicket of Jatinder Singh, but Kashyap Prajapati and Aqib Ilyas put on 94 runs for the second wicket to bring their team back on track. Even as Ilyas scored 52 runs, Prajapati top-scored with 72 off 74. Skipper Maqsood also came to the party and racked up 59 runs off 67 balls. In the end, Oman chased down the target with 11 balls to spare.

Earlier, Sri Lanka had it pretty against the UAE. After being sent in to bat first, the Islanders put up a huge score of 355 for the loss of six wickets. Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, and Sadeera Samarawickrama scored half-centuries.

Charith Asalanka also scored 48 runs off 23 balls. Thereafter, Wanindu Hasaranga’s deadly spell of 8-1-24-6 blew UAE away. Sri Lanka bowled UAE out for 180 in 39 overs to register their maiden win of the tournament.

