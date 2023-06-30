ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, Super Sixes Match 2

Sri Lanka defeated Netherlands by 21 runs in Match No. 2 of the Super Sixes stage of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Friday, June 30. With the win, Sri Lanka also went back to the top of the table. Apart from winning their fifth consecutive match of the tournament, the Islanders also won their seventh ODI in a row.

Sri Lanka’s win also meant that Zeeshan Maqsood’s Oman were knocked out of the competition. Netherlands, on the other hand, stayed at fourth in the table and need to win their next two matches to have any chance of making it through to the World Cup, which will be played later this year in India.

Dhananjaya de Silva guides Sri Lanka to crucial win in ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

Updated points table in ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

After opting to bat first, Sri Lanka found themselves in all sorts of trouble. With their score at 96 for the loss of six wickets after 25.1 overs, it seemed that Sri Lanka would fall way short of positing a decent score on the board.

However, Dhananjaya de Silva put his head down to score 93 runs off 111 balls with the help of eight fours and two sixes. Although Aryan Dutt dismissed him in the 47th over, de Silva had done a lot of damage.

De Silva was also involved in a handy partnership of 77 runs with Maheesh Theekshana. In the end, Sri Lanka huffed and puffed their way to 213 in 47.4 overs.

In the chase, Wesley Barresi and Scott Edwards scored half-centuries, but their efforts went in vain as Netherlands were bowled out for 192 in 40 overs. Maheesh Theekshana was the star for Sri Lanka after he picked up three crucial wickets. Dasun Shanaka cleaned up Dutt to pull the curtains down on the match in Bulawayo.

