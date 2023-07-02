ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, Super Sixes Match 4

Sri Lanka have qualified for the World Cup 2023 to be played in India later this year. On Sunday (July 2), they beat Zimbabwe by nine wickets at the Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo. They are now on top of the points table with eight points and a net run rate of +1.817.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, are second in the standings with six points and a net run rate of +0.030. With one game remaining, Craig Ervine’s men cannot afford to be complacent. Netherlands and Scotland are well and truly in contention to go past Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka ease past Zimbabwe in crucial Super 6 game of ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

Updated points table in ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

After being put in to bat first. Zimbabwe could never get going and were bowled out for 165 in 32.2 overs. Sean Williams continued his impressive run of form as he scored 56 off 57 with six fours and a six. Off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana dismissed him to cut short his stay in the middle.

Williams and Sikandar tried to resurrect the Zimbabwean innings with a partnership of 68 runs for the fourth wicket. Raza was patient and scored 31 runs before Dasun Shanaka accounted for his wicket. Captain Ervine, Luke Jongwe and Brad Evans also scored in double digits but failed to make their starts count.

Theekshana was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka, finishing with figures of 8.2-1-25-4. Dilshan Madushanka picked up three wickets for 15 runs in five overs, but Wanindu Hasaranga failed to make a breakthrough.

Sri Lanka chased down the modest target with a whopping 16.5 overs to spare. Pathum Nissanka stayed not out on 101 off 102 with 14 fours. Dimuth Karunaratne scored 30 off 56 with two fours, while Kusal Mendis made 25 off 42.

