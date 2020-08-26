ICC World Test Championship Points Table (updated) as on 26th August 2020

The 3-match ICC World Test Championship series between England and Pakistan culminated yesterday with the final match ending a stalemate. The hosts defeated Azhar Ali's team in the first game, and then the rain gods did not allow a winner in the last two fixtures.

There was more action in the third Test match than the second one, but it was not enough to determine a winner. England batted first and posted a mammoth total of 583/8 before declaring the innings.

Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler had a great partnership of 359 runs for the fifth wicket as the Pakistani bowling attack lost momentum after picking up four wickets in 39 overs.

Crawley scored 267 runs off 393 deliveries, while Buttler backed him up with a solid knock of 152 runs. Cameos from Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, and Dom Bess helped England surpass the 550-run mark after Buttler's dismissal. Fawad Alam emerged as the best bowler for Pakistan, with figures of 2/46 in 12 overs.

In reply, the visitors got off to a disastrous start as James Anderson reduced them to 30/4 in 12.5 overs. Skipper Azhar Ali and wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan rescued the Pakistan innings with a 138-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Ali registered his first century of the series and remained unbeaten on 141*. Unfortunately, his team could not avoid a follow-on.

Trailing by 310 runs, Pakistan batted patiently in the second innings and scored only 187 runs in 83 overs before both captains shook hands. Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan with 63 runs in 92 balls.

Both teams will be disappointed with the last two matches' results, but here's how the ICC World Test Championship Points Table looks after the English summer.

ICC World Test Championship Points Table Updated after England vs. Pakistan series

ICC World Test Championship Points Table

England had an opportunity to enter the Top 2, but gaining 26 points in the last two matches did not help Joe Root and co. The English team is still in the third position on the ICC World Test Championship standings, with 292 points in 15 games.

On the other hand, Pakistan has inched closer to New Zealand and is 15 points away from the fourth position. The next ICC World Test Championship series will probably be played between India and Australia. The Aussies will be keen to snatch the top spot of the standings from the Indian cricket team.