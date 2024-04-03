ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on April 3 after BAN vs SL 2024 series

Sri Lanka jumped from fifth to third position in the ICC World Test Championship points table after an easy win against Bangladesh earlier today. The Islanders beat the home side by 192 runs in the second Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium to seal the two-match series 2-0.

Courtesy of the victory, Sri Lanka now have 50 percent points to their name in the new WTC cycle. They have pushed New Zealand and Pakistan down to fourth and fifth positions, respectively, in the standings now.

On the other side, Bangladesh have dropped down from sixth to eighth spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table. Bangladesh's points percentage has declined to 25 percent. West Indies and South Africa moved up by one position each due to Bangladesh's fall.

India and Australia continue to be the top two teams in the standings. Meanwhile, England are the last-ranked team in the points table right now.

England can rise up in the ICC World Test Championship points table in July

There will be no WTC matches for the next three months now as the action completely shifts towards the T20 format. The entire cricket universe is enjoying the IPL action right now, and two months later, the T20 World Cup will take place in the West Indies and the USA.

After co-hosting the T20 World Cup, West Indies will board a flight to the United Kingdom and square off against England in a three-match ICC World Test Championship series. The series will start on July 10 at Lord's.

If England win the series against West Indies by 3-0, they can jump from ninth to sixth position in the ICC World Test Championship points table. It will be interesting to see how the Ben Stokes-led outfit performs.

