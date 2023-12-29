ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on December 28 after IND vs SA 2023-24 1st Test

South Africa gained crucial World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points after defeating India by an innings and 32 runs in the Boxing Day Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday, December 28.

Resuming their first innings on 256/5 on Day 3, South Africa went on to post an impressive 408 on the board as Dean Elgar finished with 185, while Marco Jansen was unbeaten on 84. Having gained a first-innings lead of 163, the Proteas then knocked over India for 131 in 34.1 overs in the second innings.

Following the thumping triumph, South Africa find themselves in the first position in the World Test Championship points table. They have 12 points and 100 percentage points (PCT). India, on the other hand, slipped to fifth position. They have 16 points to their name, but their PCT has dropped to 44.44.

India’s batting struggled in both innings of the Centurion Test against South Africa. Sent into the bat the visitors, they managed only 245 runs in their first innings despite KL Rahul’s resilient 101. In their second innings, Virat Kohli (76 off 82) was the lone batter who crossed the half-century mark. Shubman Gill (26) was the only other batter to reach double figures.

India and South Africa will now meet in the second and final Test of the series at Newlands in Cape Town from January 3 to January 7, 2024.

How the other teams have fared in the World Test Championship so far

While South Africa find themselves in first position in the World Test Championship 2023-25 points table, Pakistan are second with 22 points and PCT of 61.11. Things could, of course, change depending on the result of their Boxing Day clash against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

New Zealand and Bangladesh find themselves in joint third position with 12 points and PCT of 50 followed by India. Australia, who won the previous WTC cycle, are in sixth place with 30 points and PCT of 41.67.

West Indies are next in the points table with only four points and PCT of 16.67. England and Sri Lanka occupy the last two positions in the World Test Championship 2023-25 points table. England have nine points with PCT of 15, while the Lankans are still searching for their first points.

