ICC World Test Championship Points Table (Updated) as on December 29, 2020

The South African cricket team has jumped two spots to attain the sixth position in the ICC World Test Championship standings. They have overtaken Sri Lanka and West Indies in the process.

Quinton de Kock's men rose to the sixth spot courtesy of an innings victory against the Sri Lankan cricket team in Centurion. Faf du Plessis played a career-best knock of 199 runs to help South Africa crush an injury-hit Sri Lanka by an innings and 45 runs.

The visitors batted first at SuperSport Park. Half-centuries from Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, and Dinesh Chandimal guided Sri Lanka to a score of 396 runs in the first innings. Lutho Sipamla starred for the South African cricket team, taking four wickets in his 16 overs.

In response, Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram provided an excellent start to the home team. The two openers added 141 runs for the first wicket. Then, du Plessis played an innings of 199 runs to power South Africa to a mammoth total of 621 runs.

Unfortunately, Sri Lanka lost de Silva, Kasun Rajitha, and Lahiru Kumara to injuries. Even Keshav Maharaj and Temba Bavuma managed to score a half-century each and frustrated the South Africans.

Trailing by 225 runs in the second innings, Sri Lanka lost wickets at regular intervals. Kusal Perera tried to fight back with a fifty, but the other batsmen could not support him. Ultimately, South Africa bowled Sri Lanka out for 180 runs.

Here's a look at the ICC World Test Championship's updated points table after the first SA v SL Test match.

ICC World Test Championship Points Table

South Africa held the eighth spot before the ICC World Test Championship match against Sri Lanka

South Africa gained 60 points for their innings victory against Sri Lanka. The Proteas are in sixth place now with 28% points in eight matches. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has slipped to the seventh spot with 26.67% points.

The second match of the ICC World Test Championship series between Sri Lanka and South Africa will begin on January 3rd.