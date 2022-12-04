ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on December 4 after AUS vs WI 2022 1st Test

Australia tightened their grip over the number one position in the ICC World Test Championship points table with a victory over West Indies on Sunday, December 4.

The first Test between Australia and West Indies started on November 30 in Perth. The home team needed four and a half days to record a 164-run win.

Courtesy of the win against West Indies, Australia earned 12 points in the ICC World Test Championship points table. They now have 96 points to their name from 11 matches. Their points percentage stands at 72.73%.

Each match in the World Test Championship has 12 points at stake. The winner earns 12 points and the loser gets zero points, while if the match ends in a draw, both teams receive four points each.

Australia have registered seven wins, one loss and three draws in 11 matches. West Indies, on the other hand, suffered their fourth defeat in 10 matches. The Caribbean team are out of the race for the ICC World Test Championship.

After this defeat, West Indies' points percentage has dropped to 45%. They have a total of 54 points in their account.

Pakistan can jump to third position in ICC World Test Championship points table

Pakistan v England - First Test Match: Day Four (Image: Getty)

The first Test match of the Pakistan vs England WTC series is currently underway in Rawalpindi. If the home team wins the Test, they will jump from fifth to third position.

If England win, there will be no changes in the ICC World Test Championship points table. Even a draw won't impact the standings.

But it looks like the match is headed towards a draw. England lead by 271 runs in the second innings with five wickets in hand. Four more sessions remain in the match.

Get India vs Bangladesh live score and follow Sportskeeda for the Latest Cricket News on IND vs BAN

Poll : 0 votes