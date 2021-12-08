ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on December 8

Pakistan registered their first ICC World Test Championship series win in the new cycle earlier today. The Babar Azam-led outfit beat Bangladesh 2-0 to cement their place in the top 2 of the ICC World Test Championship standings.

Courtesy of the innings win in Dhaka, Pakistan have boosted their points percentage in the ICC World Test Championship to 75. Meanwhile, Bangladesh continue to languish at the bottom and are yet to open their account in the standings.

Speaking of the Test match that concluded in Dhaka earlier today, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bat. Rain interrupted the proceedings multiple times during the first innings, but Pakistan managed to score 300 runs.

Captain Babar led the visitors from the front with a 76-run knock. Half-centuries from Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan touch the 300-run mark. Pakistan declared the first innings at 300/4.

Bangladesh suffered their second defeat in the new ICC World Test Championship cycle

Pakistan took 20 wickets before Bangladesh could score 300 runs in the ICC World Test Championship match (Image: Twitter/PCB)

Sajid Khan stole the show in the second half of the match. The Pakistani off-spinner, who made his Test debut earlier this year, bowled a dream spell of 8/42 as Bangladesh were all out for just 87 runs in the first innings.

Pakistan enforced a follow-on on the home side after taking a 213-run first-innings lead. The top-order failed to get going once again, but Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim showed some resistance.

Shakib top-scored with a 63-run innings while the other two batters narrowly missed out on their half-century. Once Sajid Khan dismissed Shakib and Liton, it was Pakistan's game all the way. Khan took two more wickets in the second innings as Pakistan won by an innings and eight runs.

