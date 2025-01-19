ICC World Test Championship points table (updated) as of January 19 after PAK vs WI 2025 1st Test 

Pakistan and West Indies' face-off at the Multan Cricket Stadium finished with the hosts securing a 127-run win to take a 1-0 series lead. This was Pakistan's fifth win of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.

Australia and South Africa have already sealed their place in the final of the red-ball showpiece event. While South Africa's series win over Pakistan secured their berth, Australia beat India 3-1 to become the second team in the summit clash to make back-to-back appearances in the WTC final.

The ongoing two-match Test series between Pakistan and West Indies has no bearing on the points table, with both sides set to stay locked in their respective positions. Pakistan, eighth in the points table, have bettered their points percentage from 24.35 to 30.3.

Trending

As for West Indies, they continue to be lodged at the bottom of the table. Throughout the two-year WTC cycle, they have registered only two wins, while facing eight losses and managing two draws. Their loss against Pakistan in the first Test saw their points percentage drop from 24.24 to 22.22.

West Indies' first Test in Pakistan since 2006 ends in a nightmare

Pakistan and West Indies played out the shortest Test in the country in terms of balls bowled. Batting first, Pakistan were only able to amass 230 runs with Saud Shakeel (84 off 157) and Mohammad Rizwan (71 off 133) starring for them. In reply, West Indies were bowled out for 137.

Thanks to Shan Masood's 52 from 70 balls, Pakistan set West Indies a total of 251 runs to win the Test. However, Sajid Khan and Abrar Ahmad ran through the West Indies batting lineup, bundling them out for 123. For his nine wickets across two innings, Sajid Khan was named the Player of the Match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️