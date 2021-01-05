ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on January 5

South Africa has whitewashed Sri Lanka 2-0 in the ICC World Test Championship series. The Proteas had won the first Test by an innings and 45 runs and followed that up with a 10-wicket win in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The South African cricket team hosted Sri Lanka in its first ICC World Test Championship series after the COVID-19 break. Quinton de Kock captained the side for the first time. The home side performed brilliantly under the new skipper's leadership.

In South Africa's second Test against Sri Lanka, Anrich Nortje's 6/56 helped the Proteas bowl Sri Lanka out for 157 runs in the first innings. Wiaan Mulder picked up three wickets for the hosts as well.

For the visitors, Kusal Perera top-scored with a 67-ball 60.

Dean Elgar gave South Africa a vital first-innings lead with a 127-run knock at the top of the order. Rassie van der Dussen supported him with a well-crafted half-century.

Sri Lanka came back into the Test thanks to Vishwa Fernando's five-wicket haul and Dimuth Karunaratne's century. The duo denied South Africa another innings win in the ICC World Test Championship.

Unfortunately, Karunaratne did not get enough backing from his teammates. Only Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Thirimanne, and Niroshan Dickwella managed to reach double digits.

Lungi Ngidi led the home team's charge with 4/44 in the second innings, and Lutho Sipamla also scalped three wickets.

Eventually, South Africa received a 67-run target. Elgar and Aiden Markram ensured the Proteas did not lose any wickets in the brief run-chase, as they maintained their 100% win record against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

Advertisement

🏆 RESULT | VICTORY BY 10 WICKETS



Openers Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram takes us over the line to claim the victory and wrap up the #BetwayTest Series 2-0



🇱🇰 Sri Lanka - 157 & 211

🇿🇦 South Africa 302 & 67/0#SAvSL #SeeUsOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/0as2Y1cJHm — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 5, 2021

Here's a look at the ICC World Test Championship's updated points table after the SA v SL series.

ICC World Test Championship Points Table

South Africa holds the fifth rank now

South Africa has attained the fifth spot on the ICC World Test Championship standings following the series win. The Proteas have 40% points in the tournament currently. Sri Lanka has slipped to the seventh position with 22.2% points.

The Sri Lankan cricket team is set to host England next for a two-match Test series this month. Meanwhile, South Africa will visit Pakistan to compete with Babar Azam's men in the ICC World Test Championship.