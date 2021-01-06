ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on January 6 

The New Zealand cricket team has inched closer to the top 2 of the ICC World Test Championship points table. The Kiwis extended their winning streak in the competition to six, with a 2-0 series win against the Pakistan cricket team.

Kane Williamson's men had defeated the Pakistan cricket team by 101 runs in the first NZ v PAK Test. They followed that up with an innings victory in the tour's final match.

Pakistan batted first in the second Test and posted 297 runs on the board. Captain Mohammad Rizwan scored his third fifty of this series, while former skipper Azhar Ali top-scored with a 172-ball 93. Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the bowlers for the home side as he returned with figures of 5/69.

The Pakistan cricket team bowlers made a decent start, reducing New Zealand to 72/3 in the first innings. However, Kane Williamson and Co. then blew away the visiting bowling attack.

The captain led his side from the front, scoring 238 runs off 364 deliveries. Henry Nicholls backed him up with a 157-run knock, while Daryl Mitchell aggregated 102 runs off 112 balls. New Zealand declared the innings at 659/6.

Kyle Jamieson continued his excellent bowling form in the second innings. He dismissed six Pakistan batsmen in his 20 overs to ensure New Zealand need not bat again. Trent Boult supported him with a three-wicket haul, and Williamson took one wicket as New Zealand won the game by an innings and 176 runs.

Zafar Gohar and Azhar Ali were the top-scorers for Pakistan. The two scored 37 runs each. Opening batsman Shan Masood ended the tour with another duck, whereas Haris Sohail, Fawad Alam, and Rizwan lost their wickets before touching the 25-run mark.

Here's a look at the updated ICC World Test Championship points table after the NZ v PAK series.

ICC World Test Championship points table

The Pakistan cricket team has only 30.7% points in the ICC World Test Championship

New Zealand have reduced the gap between themselves and the second-placed Indian cricket team. If Australia win the next two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India could slip out of the top 2.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have no chance of qualifying for the final. The Pakistan cricket team will aim to end the ICC World Test Championship on a high with a series win against South Africa next month.