ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on January 6

South Africa now have points to show for in the ICC World Test Championship standings. They evened the scoreline and began their 2022 cricket chapter with a thrilling win against India in the second Test.

The hosts required 240 to win and they did so with skipper Dean Elgar (96* from 188) leading from the front and giving his side their first win against India at the Wanderers.

Although the rain threatened to play spoilsport, the win was inevitable as the Proteas went into bat at the Wanderers on Day 4 with intent and grit. The end result was a seven-wicket win that now sees the three-match Test series tied at one win apiece.

It wasn't exactly the greatest of starts for stand-in skipper KL Rahul as India's bowlers were put through the grind by Elgar. The batter stood strong and found ample support from Aiden Markram (31), Keegan Petersen (28) and Rassie van der Dussen (40). Seeing the match through at the other end was Temba Bavuma.

With the win, South Africa have now opened their account in the ICC World Test Championship points table. Here's a quick look at the standings:

ICC World Test Championship standings (Updated)

Dean Elgar led from the front to give South Africa their first points in the ICC World Test Championship

Elgar's unbeaten 96 proved pivotal in what was a tricky chase. Batting first, India rode on KL Rahul's 50 and Ravichandran Ashwin's 46 to finish with a below-par total of 202. Shardul Thakur then tightened the screws for the hosts with a seven-wicket haul to bundle them out for 229.

India struggled in the second innings after Kagiso Rabada (3/77), Lungi Ngidi (3/43) and Marco Jansen (3/67) decimated the Indian batting order to halt them for 266.

The chase was a tricky one with the Wanderers' track aiding the visitors. However, Elgar's stoic knock meant South Africa would now have points to show in their ICC World Test Championship table.

A quick look at the table shows that Australia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan continue to occupy the top three slots of the ICC World Test Championship standings. India, after promising a steady climb, will remain in fourth place for now.

