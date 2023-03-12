ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on March 12 after SA vs WI 2023 Test series

South Africa jumped ahead of Sri Lanka in the ICC World Test Championship points table with a big win against West Indies at The Wanderers Stadium. The Proteas squashed the Caribbean outfit by 284 runs to attain the third spot in the standings.

While South Africa are out of the race to the World Test Championship Final, this victory would have given them a lot of confidence ahead of the new WTC cycle. Also, this was Temba Bavuma's first Test series as captain, and he led the team from the front, winning the Man of the Match award.

Bavuma scored a total of 200 runs in the second Test against West Indies. He scored 28 runs in the first innings, followed by a knock of 172 in the second. His magnificent ton helped South Africa set a 390-run target for the visitors. West Indies were all out for just 106 and lost by 284 runs.

West Indies finish in the bottom half of the ICC World Test Championship points table

South Africa returned to the Top 3 of the ICC World Test Championship points table after a 2-0 series win against the West Indies. Their final points percentage stands at 55.56 after six series.

On the other side, West Indies have slumped from sixth to seventh position in the standings. The Caribbean outfit ended their campaign with only 34.62% points. West Indies played 13 matches in the 2021-23 WTC cycle, recording four wins, seven losses and two draws.

West Indies are likely to finish seventh in the final WTC standings, but if New Zealand win their ongoing series against Sri Lanka by 2-0, the Caribbean outfit will slip to eighth position.

Two WTC matches are currently underway. India are battling against Australia in Ahmedabad, while Sri Lanka are up against New Zealand in Christchurch. Both matches will play a role in deciding the second WTC finalist after Australia. It will be interesting to see which team finishes second in the points table.

