ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on March 9 after IND vs ENG 5th Test

India continue to be at the helm of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table after an emphatic innings victory against England in Dharamsala on Saturday (March 9). The Indian team dominated England at the HPCA Stadium and registered a win by an innings and 64 runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin, playing the 100th Test of his career, was the top performer for the home side. He scalped nine wickets in the game to help India complete a 4-1 series win. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill also chipped in with a century each for Team India in Dharamsala.

The win helped India boost their points percentage from 64.58 to 68.52 in the ICC World Test Championship points table. Meanwhile, England's points percentage has declined from 19.44 to 17.5 as they continue to be eighth in the table. Their chances of qualifying for the WTC Final have reduced significantly.

Australia can attain 2nd position in ICC World Test Championship points table soon

The second Test of the Australia vs New Zealand WTC series is currently underway in Christchurch. If Australia win that Test, they will overtake New Zealand and attain the second spot in the standings with 62.50% points. A defeat for New Zealand will take them down to the third spot, with their percentage declining to 50.

New Zealand got bowled out for 162 runs in the first innings of the ongoing Test. Australia responded with a 256-run total in the first innings. At stumps on Day 2, New Zealand have reached 134/2. The Blackcaps lead by 40 runs in the second innings and have eight wickets in hand.

It will be interesting to see which team wins this Test match. Irrespective of the result, India are confirmed to be at the helm of the ICC World Test Championship points table with 68.52% points to their name.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App