"If Anil Kumble had DRS, he would have taken 1000 wickets" - Rajkumar Sharma

Former Delhi Ranji Trophy cricketer Rajkumar Sharma feels that the Decision Review System (DRS) would have been of great use to legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble.

Kumble is India's highest wicket-taker in Tests with 619 scalps to his name. His career was defined by his incredible accuracy and consistency, yet many a time he was unlucky to see umpiring decisions not go in his favor.

Speaking on the YouTube podcast 'Khelneeti', Rajkumar Sharma explained how DRS has become a huge advantage for spinners of the modern generation. He stated:

"DRS is a huge advantage to spinners these days. During my time or Nikhil's time, if the ball struck the pads of the batter while he was on the front foot, the umpire would always give it not out. But due to DRS things have changed and if Anil Kumble would have had DRS, he would have taken more than 1000 wickets."

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan



But batsmen used to either play him on front foot or pad it away. Shane Warne @ShaneWarne twitter.com/robelinda2/sta… How many more with DRS How many more with DRS 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 twitter.com/robelinda2/sta… If there is one spinner who would have massively benefitted from DRS, it's Anil Kumble given that he has on the stumps all the time.But batsmen used to either play him on front foot or pad it away. twitter.com/ShaneWarne/sta… If there is one spinner who would have massively benefitted from DRS, it's Anil Kumble given that he has on the stumps all the time. But batsmen used to either play him on front foot or pad it away. twitter.com/ShaneWarne/sta…

DRS would have been beneficial to both Harbhajan and Anil Kumble: Nikhil Chopra

Former Indian off-spinner Nikhil Chopra echoed the opinion of Rajkumar Sharma about Kumble getting the advantage of the DRS. He added that former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh would have also massively benefited from having such technology in place.

Here's what Chopra had to say:

"We debate a lot that if there was DRS available in that era for Harbhajan Singh and especially for Kumble. Anil Kumble has hit the pads so many times that the wickets tally would have surely increased. But it will be difficult to compare because that was a different era and this is a different era."

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin are making a strong case as one of the best spin twins world cricket has seen alongside Harbhajan Singh and Kumble. When the duo eventually hang up their boots, it will be interesting to see which combination ends with a higher combined wicket tally.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra