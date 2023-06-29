"If you ask me, this is ridiculous" - Ravichandran Ashwin on social media chatter around India's ICC trophy drought

Ravichandran Ashwin has predicted that ahead of the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, there will be a lot of buzz on social media over India's ICC trophy drought.

The veteran spinner believes that the same theme has been going around for several years and that he finds it ridiculous. Ashwin suggested that India have a significant chance of clinching the trophy this time.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin remarked:

"The whole social media buzz will be about whether India will be able to get an ICC trophy. We have been following this theme for so many years now asking, 'Can India end the ICC trophy drought?'. If you ask me, this is ridiculous. India are a strong team. Except for a few factors, India have a great chance this time around."

Naming India the favorites to win the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, he added:

"I want to call this Mission 2023 World Cup. India have got a kickass chance. I know we have been hearing this a lot now on how India start as favourites before almost every ICC tournament."

He continued:

"We went into the 2019 World Cup as strong favourites. But all teams have had equal chances during every ICC event. If you ask me, any cricket match starts at 50:50. But India do start as favourites ahead of this 2023 World Cup."

It is worth mentioning that India have not won an ICC trophy since MS Dhoni led the Men in Blue to an ICC Champions Trophy win in 2013.

"Dew shouldn't have an impact" - Ravichandran Ashwin on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India Nets Session

Ravichandran Ashwin further stated that he expects the groundsmen at the venues to do a good job to ensure that there isn't a lot of dew during the matches at the showpiece event.

He opined that India will be at a disadvantage if there is a lot of dew, elaborating:

"I really hope the groundsmen get it right and dew shouldn't have an impact. I hope toss doesn't have any role in this mega-event. Because India's entire skill of batting, bowling, spin, slow bowling, seam bowling, reverse swing, whatever be it, will come into complete force if there is no dew."

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side is scheduled to open their 2023 World Cup campaign with a clash against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

