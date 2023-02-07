"If it is the attacking mindset then I think he becomes an option" - JP Duminy on Suryakumar Yadav's Test debut

Former South African all-rounder JP Duminy has opined on whether Suryakumar Yadav should make his Test debut for India in the opening game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The match in Nagpur is set to begin on Thursday, February 9.

The hosts are without the services of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant and will have to sort out their middle order prior to the match. Fans have polarizing opinions on Yadav as not everyone is convinced that he will be able to replicate his T20 form in Test cricket.

In a press conference arranged by SA20 for a select group of journalists, here's what JP Duminy had to say about the Suryakumar Yadav conundrum:

"Suryakumar Yadav is probably one of the most exciting players in India now. I think from where test cricket is going, I think as a country you need to decide what is the brand of cricket you want to play. If it is the attacking mindset, then I think he becomes an option."

JP Duminy on Shubman Gill

During the same interaction, JP Duminy also credited Shubman Gill for his recent form in white-ball cricket. However, he isn't sure whether the youngster will get a chance in the playing XI right from the get-go in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

He feels Gill might have to wait a bit, but reckons that he has the game to succeed across all formats for India.

On this, Duminy stated:

"Shubman Gill, what a white-ball series he has had. He has certainly staked a claim for all three formats and has the technique and temperament to do it.

"Whether he gets an opportunity right now, I don’t know whether there’s a gap for him just yet. But certainly in the near future."

Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

