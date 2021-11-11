T20 World Cup 2021: "If Australia don't get any wickets in the powerplay, they will give up"- Shoaib Akhtar backs Pakistan to get through the Australian challenge

Shoaib Akhtar has opined that if Australia don't manage to get any wickets in the first six overs of the match against Pakistan, they will "give up." The 46-year old also believes that Aaron Finch-led side will get demolarised if they somehow lose the toss in the second semi-final to Pakistan.

The two teams will clash against each other in Dubai to seal their spot for the T20 World Cup 2021 finals. New Zealand has already booked their place in the finals, beating England by five wickets in the first semi-finals of the tournament.

Shoaib Akhtar, while previewing the rip-roaring tie between Pakistan and Australia, posted a video on his official YouTube channel. He backed his nation to win the encounter. You can watch his video below:

The former Pakistani veteran opined that the Babar Azam-led side have a fair amount of chance of winning against the Aussies. He also believes Australia will collapse if their openers don't manage to score runs freely upfront. Citing that this particular match will be a game of confidence, Akhtar said:

'If Australia don't get any wickets in the powerplay, they will give up. Firstly, if Australia loses the toss, they will surely get demolarised. They (Australia) will collapse if they don't manage to score runs freely upfront. I feel that Pakistan has a fair amount of chance to win this game. This will be a game of Confidence vs Confidence. The whole nation wants this and I think Pakistan should go through this."

The former right-arm pacer also suggested that Pakistan should attack with spinners against Aussie openers in David Warner and skipper Aaron Finch. Akhtar mentioned that Babar Azam should "frustrate" Australia with spinners and keep faster bowlers for middle and death overs.

Pakistan v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Shoaib Akhtar, in his video, said:

"If Pakistan want to attack this Australian side, they should bring in Imad Wasim and Mohammad Hafeez early in the innings while bowling. Keep the majority of your fast bowling overs for middle and death overs. Frustrated them with spinners. Because they don't play spin quite well. Warner will struggle against Hafeez and Imad Wasim's armer will make it tough for Finch."

Akhtar also advocated that this Australian side is not as strong as compared to the 1990s Oz side, when a mighty batter like Adam Gilchrist used to bat at no. 7.

"Australia will try their level best to attack Pakistan. But this is not the same 90s Australian side where someone like Adam Gilchrist used to come at No.7," siad Akhtar.

"I really think that Pakistan is a far better team than any other team in this World Cup" - Shoaib Akhtar

Pakistan v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

The former cricketer-turned-expert also lauded the Men in Green unit and placed them as the best team in the tournament. Pakistan were highly impressive in the league phase of the competition, and were the only team to maintain a 100% win record in Super 12s.

Akhtar mentioned that before the commencement of the tournament, not many people were giving Pakistan a chance to do well in the competition. However, they are currently one of the strongest contenders to lift the title. Akhtar said:

"But I really think that Pakistan is a far better team than any other team in this world cup. Everyone was saying before the tournament that this team won't taste much success, but now Pakistan is one of the strongest contenders to lift the title. So, people keep on talking, Pakistan just need to focus on the match."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The crunch Pak-Aus tie will be played at the Dubai International Stadium today (November 11).

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. What do you think who will win the all-important second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021? Australia Pakistan 11 votes so far