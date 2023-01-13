Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal has defended Babar Azam against criticism, saying that calling him 'selfish' is baseless. Instead, Ajmal believes that if the Pakistan captain is selfish, the national side needs more players like him.

Despite playing a lone hand of 79 in Pakistan's 79-run loss to New Zealand in the second ODI in Karachi on Wednesday, the 28-year-old faced criticism. The star batter's strike rate of 69.29 while chasing a stiff 262 came under scrutiny, but the truth of the matter was that he kept running out of partners.

While defending the prolific right-handed batter, the 45-year-old claimed that Pakistan don't need separate captains for different formats. As quoted by India Today, he said:

"If Babar Azam is selfish, then we need two to three additional such players in the team. Babar Azam is a good player and any negative aspect of his game can be rectified. There is no need for separate captains in all three formats. If they still want to do it, then they should only opt for separate captains in white and red-ball cricket."

The 28-year-old has undeniably been one of Pakistan's best batters in the last few years across formats. In 2022, he was their highest run-getter in ODIs and Tests while being the second-highest in T20Is. The Lahore-born player's 1184 runs in nine Tests in 2022 was the most by any batter.

Babar Azam expected to shine in the series decider on Friday

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. (Credits: Twitter)

With New Zealand leveling the three-game series on Wednesday, Pakistan will be keen to close it out on Friday in the finale. The hosts will need their captain to step up again after consecutive half-centuries. Before his 114-ball 79 in the second ODI, the #1-ranked batter scored 66 in the opening game.

Chasing 255 in the first ODI, the right-handed batter shared strong partnerships with Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan to drive Pakistan home by six wickets. The two-Test series preceding the 50-over matches finished in a draw.

Poll : 0 votes