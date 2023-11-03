"If a batter won't leave even one run under the sun, it's Virat Kohli" - Sanjay Manjrekar lauds Kohli's knock in IND vs SL 2023 World Cup clash

Sanjay Manjrekar has lauded Virat Kohli for not missing out on a single run even in sweltering conditions.

Kohli scored 88 runs off 94 deliveries as India set Sri Lanka a 358-run target on a hot Thursday (November 2) in Mumbai. The Men in Blue then bowled out the Lankan Lions for a paltry 55 to register an emphatic 302-run win and book their spot in the semifinals.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Manjrekar was asked about Kohli building his innings through singles and doubles, to which he responded:

"It is his specialty. He played a knock earlier against Australia or South Africa, it was extremely hot and he scored 100 runs in the first half by running. There was a time when Shubman Gill was asking him (Kohli) to make him run less."

The former India batter added:

"We saw it in the Asia Cup as well that KL Rahul was suffering slightly in their partnership. There is greatness in his batting for sure but if a batter won't leave even one run under the sun, it's Virat Kohli. I was actually surprised as it seemed like he missed a century that was there for the taking."

Kohli struck 11 fours during his innings but did not hit a single six. He was slightly deceived by a Dilshan Madushanka slower ball and gave a tame catch to Pathum Nissanka at short cover.

"His strike rate was close to 100 right through without trying too much" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill added 189 runs for the second wicket. [P/C: AP]

Sanjay Manjrekar praised Virat Kohli for maintaining a healthy strike without an apparent attempt to do so. He said:

"He played a very good knock because his strike rate was close to 100 right through without trying too much. As Harbhajan Singh said, it seemed like he was going to score not just a century but 160 or 170."

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons the modern batting great's 49th ODI hundred is around the corner. He reasoned:

"Virat Kohli rarely gets out in the 80s or 90s. He got out in one match because the balls fell short. So everyone was a little surprised. As Bhajji (Harbhajan) said, form is more important. A hundred is a milestone. Sometimes you score a scratchy hundred. Kohli is in form, so a hundred is just a matter of time."

Manjrekar concluded by highlighting that Kohli's greatness is that he scores his runs with fours and doesn't hit sixes. He added that his risk-averse approach gives him greater results.

