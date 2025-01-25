"If you don't believe me, ask Rohit Sharma" - Aakash Chopra on the potential pressure on Suryakumar Yadav heading into IND vs ENG 2025 2nd T20I

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked Suryakumar Yadav's recent indifferent form as one of the Men in Blue's concerns heading into the second T20I against England. He pointed out that a captain is under a lot of pressure when he isn't among the runs, as has been seen with Rohit Sharma lately.

The second T20I of the five-match series between India and England will be played at Chepauk in Chennai on Saturday, January 25. Suryakumar was dismissed for a duck in India's seven-wicket win in the series opener in Kolkata.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener highlighted Suryakumar's waning numbers and opined that it could adversely impact his captaincy.

"The first thing is SKY's form, and I will tell you why. His numbers aren't looking very good. In 2021, he had an average of 34 and a strike rate of 155. In 2022, an average of 46 and a strike rate of 187 in 31 innings. In 2023 also, he scored 733 runs in 18 innings an average of 48.86 and a strike rate of 155," he said (6:15).

"Then came 2024. He scored 429 runs in 17 innings at an average of only 26 and a strike rate of around 150. So he is going at the same pace but hasn't scored that many runs. The decision-making doesn't remain that good without runs. A captain is under a lot of pressure when he doesn't score runs. If you don't believe me, ask Rohit Sharma," Chopra added.

Aakash Chopra acknowledged that Suryakumar Yadav has done well as a captain thus far. However, he added that mistakes can happen if the Indian T20I skipper remains short of runs.

"You have also become a floater now" - Aakash Chopra on Suryakumar Yadav's batting position

Suryakumar Yadav batted at No. 3 in the first T20I against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Suryakumar Yadav hasn't had a great start to the year and doesn't seem to have a fixed batting position.

"Runs not getting scored is a bit of an issue. The new year has started. The first match didn't go well. You have also become a floater now. This team has decided that a left-hander and a right-hander would open. Tilak (Varma) would come if a left-hander gets out, and SKY would come if a right-hander gets out," he said (7:20).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that SKY, as he is fondly called, might bat at No. 4 if Abhishek Sharma is dismissed before Sanju Samson.

"It seems like that. So if the Indian team goes with this formula, it's fine if Abhishek (Sharma) keeps playing and Sanju (Samson) gets out, or else his batting order will also come down," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Suryakumar Yadav could have self-doubts if he doesn't score runs and might wonder whether he should play the scoop shot. While acknowledging that such shots make the unconventional batter special, he added that it's also a double-edged sword.

