"If he bowls like that, he probably won’t play 100" - Steve Harmison fears for Ben Stokes' Test career amid heavy bowling workload

Former England seamer Steve Harmison expressed concerns about Ben Stokes' heavy workload, given how many overs he sent down in the first Test against South Africa. Hence, Harmison predicts that the all-rounder's Test career might not last as long as expected.

Stokes, who took over as England's Test captain this year, bowled 18 overs in South Africa's only innings of the first Test. Despite his persistent knee issues, the 31-year-old produced another spirited effort on day two of the match and scalped three wickets to keep England in contention.

Speaking on talkSport2, Harmison stated his belief that someone has to remind the all-rounder that he has retired from one-day cricket to prolong his Test career, and that a heavy bowling workload could spoil his plans.

The 43-year-old former English Test cricketer said:

"Somebody’s going to have to go to him and tap him on the shoulder, and say ‘Right, the positive outcome of this situation is you’re going to have to stop bowling like that because you’ve retired from modern day cricket, to prolong your test match career'.

"I think Ben said it himself, or Brendon said it, or Keysey said it, ‘Ben Stokes to play 120-125 test matches’. He plays 125 if he doesn’t bowl like that. If he bowls like that, he probably won’t play 100."

The 31-year-old all-rounder quit one-day cricket a few weeks ago, citing an "unsustainable schedule." However, the English Test captain has committed himself to red-ball cricket and T20 internationals. It's worth noting that Stokes sent down 40 overs in the Trent Bridge Test against New Zealand.

"He’s got an injury or there’s something not quite right here" - Steve Harmison on Ben Stokes

Harmison further observed that Ben Stokes hasn't been bowling smoothly due to some injury and that pushing his body to the limit could be detrimental for England in the long term.

"I’m not sure (when was) the last Test match I have seen Ben Stokes bowl in a game, a full game, without me thinking he’s wincing or he’s got an injury or there’s something not quite right here.

"And the longer that goes on with the body he’s got, the more we are potentially chalking off Test matches as England captain, as England’s all-rounder, potentially as an England cricketer."

Stokes made a triumphant start to his captaincy reign with four wins in four Tests this summer. However, on Friday, he endured his first loss as a Test captain when England lost to South Africa by an innings and 12 runs.

England would look to bounce back in this series when the second Test starts on August 25th at Old Trafford in Manchester.

