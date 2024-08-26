"If they are carrying injuries, they should reveal that" - Rashid Latif slams Pakistan pacers for defeat in PAK vs BAN 1st Test 2024

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif slammed the pacers' massive drop in speeds as key to their shocking 10-wicket loss to Bangladesh in the first Test in Rawalpindi. It was Pakistan's first-ever Test defeat to Bangladesh in 14 clashes.

The hosts went with a four-pronged pace attack with Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, and Mohammad Ali. However, there was a drastic reduction in their speeds, as Bangladesh amassed 565 in the first innings to set up their win.

In his column for Cricbuzz after the match, Latif blamed the Pakistan pacers for the team's defeat. He said:

"The world knows that pace used to be our strength but our top fast bowlers no longer bowl at breakneck pace. It was the root cause of the defeat. Their speeds have come down drastically. If they are carrying injuries, they should reveal that. Shaheen (Afridi), Naseem (Shah), and Khurram (Shahzad) started off with a pace of 145. They all have come down to 130."

Trending

Rashid Latif also slammed the physios by pointing to pacers from other teams and how they return from injury at full throttle.

"Our trainers and physios are to blame. If you look at a Jofra Archer, he comes back after two years of hiatus but does not lose a yard in his pace. Same with Jasprit Bumrah -- he comes back from an operation and bowls with the same velocity," said Latif.

"Pat Cummins... he was out of cricket for a long time due to injury. When he came back, he did not show any signs of slowing down. Why are our bowlers slowing down? Obviously, our support staff is not doing a proper job. A bowler of 144 kmph speed has come down to 128 kmph," he added.

While the pacers picked up nine of the ten Bangladesh wickets, they conceded 359 runs at an average of almost 40.

"Our fast bowlers are effective only in white ball cricket" - Rashid Latif

Rashid Latif doubled down on his criticism of the Pakistan pacers by questioning their tenacity to bowl long spells in Tests.

Pakistan went without a specialist spinner in a home Test for only the second time in 28 years.

"Our fast bowlers are effective only in white ball cricket. There are no Test match bowlers left in Pakistan. They can't bowl 30 overs in a Test match. It is not possible to play Test cricket with this kind of bowling," said Latif.

Pakistan must win the second Test at the same venue, starting August 30 to avoid a series defeat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️