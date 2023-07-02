"If you come in such a situation once, you will lose 2-3 months" - Priyank Panchal on selection and snub

Priyank Panchal is arguably one of the few domestic performers who have been in and out of the Indian Test squad but haven't got an opportunity to showcase their talent. When he wasn't picked in the Test squad for the West Indies tour, there was an uproar among fans and perhaps rightly so given his domestic numbers.

In 111 first-class matches, Panchal has a staggering 7901 runs at an average of 47.02 and 26 hundreds. With such numbers, it is understandable if any player feels distraught about not being picked even in the squad.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Priyank Panchal explained how he looks at the process of selection and how he copes with missing out on the India call-up. He said:

"I think the selection is completely out of our control. What I think is you just have to keep on scoring runs against good teams on any kind of wicket and in any kind of situation. Someday that confidence will come in others that maybe you are capable of facing those tough situations. So if we start thinking about all those calculations of selection then it will be very difficult for any cricketer to focus. If you come in such a situation once, you will lose out on 2-3 months. So just keep your head down and keep and scoring runs."

Priyank Panchal has also been called up to the Indian squad once but didn't get an opportunity in the playing XI. Rohit Sharma was injured for the Test series in South Africa and Panchal was called in as a replacement. Despite not getting the opportunity, the opener wasn't disheartened. He added:

"Yes it is a bit difficult when you are in the team and you think you may get that chance and you don't get it. But it is not something that should completely consume your mind and you cannot move ahead. These things have happened before and may happen ahead as so many players are playing in the country and thankfully we have so much talent and competition. I feel that as long as I am part of that competition, it's better. I want to play for the country, so I try to minimise thinking and maximize on how I can get better."

Priyank Panchal on his support system

There are ups and downs in the career of every sportsperson and naturally, Priyank Panchal also has had moments where he has needed the support of his near and dear ones.

The opener spoke about how his family has always been there for him and how his fiancee, who is also coincidentally a sports psychologist, has helped him maintain a strong mindset. On this, Panchal stated:

"I talk to my mother, sister and obviously my fiancee who is a sports psychologist. So I get so much help from her because she knows how to handle this kind of situation. Thankfully I could handle those situations really well. So the only thing that we can do is score runs in the next tournament and that's how we can improve."

Priyank Panchal continues to focus on the Duleep Trophy as he is the captain of the West Zone and also the rest of the domestic season that lies ahead.

Poll : 0 votes