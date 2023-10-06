"If you're not in control of your technique, Bhuvi is the guy who is going to expose that"- AB de Villiers on Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Former South African batter AB de Villiers had some interesting encounters with veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar over the years. Bhuvneshwar, known for his swing and seam movement, troubled De Villiers with his accuracy.

India lost the Test series in South Africa in 2018 2-1. However, Bhuvneshwar tasted decent success with the ball, including getting the great De Villiers dismissed with an absolute peach of an inswinger in one of the Test matches.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what AB de Villiers had to say about that dismissal off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling:

"Bhuvi is a wonderful bowler, very skillful, keeps the batter on their toes. So if you're not in control of your technique, Bhuvi is the guy who is going to expose that, which he did with me at Centurion. He was lining me up with a few outswingers and dragging me off. Finally when he bowled one inswinger, my head went this way (fell over) and there were stumps all over the place. Lot of respect for Bhuvi as always."

AB de Villiers on one of his favorite ODI hundreds

AB de Villiers, back in 2015, scored an outstanding 119 off just 61 balls against India in their ODI series decider at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He helped the Proteas post a mammoth 438/4 in their 50 overs and they ended up winning the game by a massive margin of 214 runs.

Recalling that hundred, De Villiers stated:

"Where I did play a very good knock against Bhuvi was at the Wankhede Stadium in 2016 if I remember (2015). I got one of my favorite ODI hundreds there. It was a must-win game. It was 2-2 against India going into Mumbai and we scored more than 400 and won the game. I remember hitting Bhuvi for a few sixes in that match."

Bhuvneshwar recently played in the local T20 league in Uttar Pradesh but doesn't seem to be in the Men in Blue's white-ball plans.