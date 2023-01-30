“If you don’t bring him now, then when?” – Danish Kaneria slams selectors for ignoring Sarfaraz Khan

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has slammed Indian selectors for ignoring Sarfaraz Khan for the first two Tests against Australia. Kaneria reckons that no one in Team India is as consistent as Sarfaraz at the moment. He feels that ignorance can affect Sarfaraz’s game.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

“If you don’t bring him now, then when? I don’t think anyone has a better form than Sarfaraz currently, even in the Indian team. He will get disheartened if you don’t raise his confidence or spirits. Keep an eye on him.”

So far this season, Sarfaraz has amassed 556 runs in six first-class games for Mumbai at an average of 92.66, including three centuries. He scored 125 runs in his last game.

Last season, the 25-year-old scored 982 runs in six FC games at an average of 122.75, including four hundred. In the preceding season, he scored 928 runs in six FC games at an average of 154.67, including three tons.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Sunil Gavaskar said, "Sarfaraz Khan is fit to play cricket. If selectors want slim guys, they should go to a fashion show and select some models. Selection should be based on runs and not size". (To India Today). Sunil Gavaskar said, "Sarfaraz Khan is fit to play cricket. If selectors want slim guys, they should go to a fashion show and select some models. Selection should be based on runs and not size". (To India Today).

“He should be part of the squad” – Danish Kaneria on Sarfaraz Khan

Kaneria feels that the selectors could have at least named Sarfaraz Khan in the T20I squad in the absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to boost his morale.

He said:

“Sarfaraz Khan, who has scored well in domestic cricket, is being ignored. He should be part of the squad. If you don’t give these players a chance, it’s not right (zyati). He is scripting record after record and making lots of runs.”

Sridharan Sharath, national selector, in a recent conversation with Sportstar confirmed that Sarfaraz Khan did not fit into their squad, but he is on the radar.

He said:

"He is certainly on our radar. In due course, he will get his due. While picking the team, we have to consider things like composition and balance.”

India’s squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will play their first Test against Australia in Nagpur, starting February 9.

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes